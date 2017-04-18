Action against foreigners entering Pakistan without valid visas under law ordered

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday decided that after suspension of landing permits, all foreigners entering Pakistan without valid visas or without completing immigration process, would be proceeded against under law, which could include arrest and prosecution.

The decision was taken during a meeting here, which was chaired by Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Acting Secretary Interior, Advocate General, Inspector General of Police and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and senior officers of the ministry, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Aviation Division attended the meeting.

Taking note of visa irregularities and breach of security protocols by advance teams and accompanying staff of various hunting parties, especially from the Middle East, the minister directed the ministry, FIA and Civil Aviation to put in place an effective system for streamlining and checking any breach of law.

He further directed the ministry to identify all airports and landing strips in the country where delegations arrive for hunting purpose, devise standing operating procedures (SOPs) for immigration and customs clearance at places lacking these facilities and also evolve a robust mechanism of information sharing among Immigration Department, Interior Ministry and Aviation Division.

The minister directed that the process be completed within one week time.

Chaudhry Nisar said FIA and Civil Aviation should ensure that no plane is allowed to land in the country without prior clearance of the Interior Ministry.

He directed the Aviation Division and FIA to also ensure that landing permission be only granted after ascertaining number of people on-board, their nationality and nature of their visas.

The minister reiterated his call that nobody should be allowed to enter Pakistan without completing immigration procedures.

He also reviewed progress on his earlier directives regarding traffic management in the twin cities.

The meeting also decided that e-ticketing would be started in the Federal Capital within next two weeks to streamline system of penalties for traffic rules violations and to save citizens from hassles of long queues outside designated banks for depositing challan fee.

Expressing his dis-satisfaction over traffic management system, the minister observed that scientific methods should be adopted for traffic regulation and management, reiterating that Safe City cameras should be utilized for optimum resource management and smooth traffic flow.

He directed the IGP Islamabad to review traffic arrangements and focus on better traffic discipline and management rather than harassing people over fancy registration plates.

The minister said emphasis should be put on traffic discipline, action against tinted glasses, and forged, unregistered or fake registration plates.