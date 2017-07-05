Acting US Ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Acting US Ambassador, Jonathan Pratt
called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on
Wednesday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
The US Envoy apprised the Minister of US Embassy’s efforts for
enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries.
The Minister appreciated efforts and referring to recent visit
of US Congressmen said, exchange of high level visits was important
as these help the two sides understand each other’s perspective and
promote mutual understanding.
Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s continued and concerted
efforts, aimed at economic development with due focus on forging
regional cooperation.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s resolve of having good
neighbourly relations and its all out support for peace in
region which, he said, was very important for development.
The Minister said Pakistan wished to strengthen a strong and
all round Pak-US partnership which was significant to address
issues confronting the region.
He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in
enhanced investors interest and added that Pakistan would also
welcome increased investment by US companies.
