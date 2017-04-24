Acting Speaker NA inaugurates Sui gas project at Kokal Barseen

HAVELIAN, April 24 (APP): Acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Monday said that PML-N is the only party which believed in serving the masses and bring back the country on the right track.

He said this while addressing a public gathering here at Kokal Barseen

while inaugurating Sui Gas provision project.

Murtaza Abbassi stated that PML-N government is fulfilling all of its

election promises and today provision of sui gas to this remote area of district Abbottabad is the proof of our commitment.

Talking about hospital issue in Havelian Tehsil, Acting speaker NA said

that although health is a provincial chapter but we believe in provision of basic facilities of life to the masses at their door step. The federal government has approved 250 beds hospital in Havelian Tehsil which will provide a huge relief to the people.

He criticized KP Minister for Food saying he has to focus on his own

constituency and resolve the issues of the people rather than going here and there. Earlier, people from all walks of life including PML-N workers warmly welcomed when Acting Speaker reached Kokal Barseen for the inauguration of Sui Gas provision project.