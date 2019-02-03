Accountability strengthens democracy: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, Feb 03 (APP):Punjab Governor Choudhary Muhammad

Sarwar has said that accountability of the corrupt did not compromise democracy in the country Talking to MNA Rahat Amanullah Bhatti and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegations led by Ather Rashid and Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar at the Governor’s House on Sunday, he said democracy had only strengthened in all the countries where supremacy of law and impartial accountability were ensured, adding that the government would never tolerate corruption, injustice and lawlessness in the country.