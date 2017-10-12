Accountability of Nawaz,family being conducted despite presence of 450 other names in Panama Papers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Thursday said that the accountability of only former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and family was being conducted despite presence of 450 other names in Panama Papers.

Talking to Media outside Accountability Court, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always surrendered itself before the courts.

He said finance minister Ishaq Dar was being targeted on political grounds.

He said the cases against Sharif family were conducted in

great haste. Jamat-i- Islami chief Siraj ul Haq, in the original petition filed before the Supreme Court in

Panama Paper Case, had sought action against 450 persons whose names had appeared in Panama

Papers. But surprisingly indeed, the action was taken on an additional petition seeking accountability

of only former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had forwarded three names to head National Accountability

Bureau (NAB). PTI should nominate one of them as chief of Accountability Bureau of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Daniyal said Imran Khan was running away from judicial proceedings and was not appearing before

the courts.

“Instead of hiding from courts, Imran Khan should present

evidence in court.”

The minister said it was surprising that no record was sought

from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

against Jehangir Tareen, who was fined millions of rupees for

insider trading. He alleged that the record had now gone missing from the SECP.