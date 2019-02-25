ACBS calls off Stage of Asian Snooker Tour in India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):The Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) has cancelled the 3 Stage of Asian Snooker Tour that was scheduled to be held in India due to Indian government not granting visas to Pakistan players.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) President Munawar Hussain Shaikh said PBSA had applied for visas for Pakistani players at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. “The ACBS had informed PBSA that the Indian government is reluctant to issue visas to Pakistani cueists therefore the tournament has been rescheduled in March,” he said.