AC summons Dar on Sep 20, in reference related to assets

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday

summoned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on September 20, in a reference

regarding assets beyond known sources of income.

AC Judge Muhammad Shabbir took up the reference against Mr.

Dar for hearing after it was resubmitted by the National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) after removing technical errors.

Earlier, the Registrar Office of the trial court had returned

the reference to the NAB to rectify the mistakes.

It may be mentioned here that four references were filed by

NAB against Sharif family members and Ishaq Dar on September 8, in

line of apex court orders in Panama papers case.