Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives to red carpet welcome on one-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of United Arab Emirates(UAE)'s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sunday arrived here on one-day visit. On his arrival at PAF Nur Khan Airbase, the crown prince was given red carpet welcome. He was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Fedreal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan. Clad in traditional dresses, a boy and a girl presented bouquet to the dignitary who was accompanied by a high level delegation. A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of the crown prince who was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He last visited Pakistan in January, 2007. A contingent of Presidential Guards also presented static salute to the guest. Keeping aside the protocol and as a unique welcome gesture, the prime minister himself drove the crown prince from airport to the PM House where a formal welcome ceremony was held for the guest. During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will have a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister, followed by delegation level talks. According to Foreign Office, this is the third interaction between the leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of our brotherly relations with this important GCC country. UAE has already announced a generous $3 billion support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision to provide deferred payment for oil facility is under discussion.