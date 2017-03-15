About 80 mln domestic tourists annually travel in Pakistan: PTDC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):About 80 million domestic tourists annually travel for tourism purposes inside the country.

According to an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), domestic tourism has increased manifold as picnic resorts are receiving a record of people.

Specially the northern parts of the country including Murree, Nathiyagali, Ayubia, Bhurban Patriata, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, Shogran, Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Leepa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been witnessing a surge in domestic tourism.

PTDC rest houses, private tour operators, hotels and motels are receiving record booking orders from domestic tourists this year.

PTDC is operating a seasonal bus service between Rawalpindi and Naran to promote domestic tourism. The Naran valley is very pleasant and peaceful, which attracts a large number of tourists every year.

PTDC offered 40 per cent discount on accommodation during this Ramazan, which attracted more domestic tourists and an increase of 25 per cent was witnessed this year.

The official said that Rawalkot, Nelum Valley, Leepa and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also been attracting a large number of locals over the last couple of years.