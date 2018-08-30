Abolition of KP deprivation, backwardness his top priority: NA Speaker

PESHAWAR, Aug 30 (APP):Speaker, National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the abolition of deprivation and backwardness in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the top priority of PTI government.

Addressing separate gatherings at Swabi Khas and Jamalabad to express gratitude to party workers for voting PTI to win with thumping majority, he said that politics is the mission of his life, which is only and only for serving and welfare of the people in real sense.

The Speaker National Assembly said that in connections with securing basic rights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he had held a detailed meeting with the Chinese Ambassador and handed over all documents to him.

The PTI stalwart said that besides putting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the track of progress and development, the CPEC project will also generate employment opportunities for millions of people in different sectors.

He said that the Foreign Minister of Iran is coming on visit to Pakistan while the Foreign

Minister of China is also visiting on September 6 and he will talk in detail with Chinese Foreign Minister regarding CPEC. Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan will sign agreements of mega projects with China and Iran, which will stabilize the country economically.

The Speaker further told that after meeting with Managing Director (MD) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), he has also held a detailed meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) and discussed with him the up-gradation of electricity system, overloaded transformers and establishment of new feeders in the province. He said that the CEO PESCO has committed the up-gradation of 132 KV Swabi Grid Station to 220 KV, which will brought drastic cut in the low-voltage and power load shedding.

He said that his election as Speaker, National Assembly is a big honour for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and district Swabi in particular. He said that for hearing the problems of the people and their timely resolution, an office in Swabi will be established soon. He said that he will also work for generating employment opportunities for youth.

He said that in past,

the people of Swabi have always voted a particular political party, but in reward the people the districts got no relief and the area was always kept backward. He announced that beside, construction of bridges at Saleem Khan, Swabi and Kala, a Causeway will also be constructed at village Punjpir, which will be followed by the provision of natural gas to each and every house of the district. Asad Qaiser declared the provincial assembly constituency PK-44 Swabi as native constituency and will continue contesting election from it.