Abid rejects PTI’s rhetoric; mentions to KP Govt lapses in system upgradation

ISLAMABAD June 06 (APP): Minister of State for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday rejected the rhetoric of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Senator regarding non-provision of required load

to KP and said it was non-cooperation of provincial government

that hampered up-gradation of grid stations.

“It was not the non-provision of required load to KP Discos

but the non-cooperation of the KP government in up-gradation of

grid stations,” he said in response to a Calling Attention Notice

by PTI’s Nauman Wazir and MQM’s Ateeq Sheikh.

He said four years back the federal government has allocated

Rs 540 million for up-gradation of Chakdarra Grid Station. “But

lethargy of the provincial government delayed the project till

the date when couple of days back it conveyed us about allocation

of land”, he added.

“For four years, the money has been available for the project,

but the KP government spent four years just to resolve the routine

issue of allocating land for the project,” he added.

The Senator had claimed that the Water and Power Ministry

had provided just 1400 MW to KP Discos against the demand of

the province of 2700MW.

The minister rejected the claim and informed the House that

information being revealed before the House was faulty and

incorrect as the transmission system in KP Discos is not eligible

to carry that much load. “The stated amount of power can only

flow in the system in KP only after up-gradation of Chakdara,

Mansehra and Noshki grid stations.”

He said the power is supplied to various Discos as per

demand and sustainability of the system. “But, if go by the

rhetoric of the PTI Senator, then Punjab Discos were the most

deserving and there should be no load shedding because in all

Discos recovery is outstanding.”

“If you have even more than 80 percent losses at different

feeders, is there any justification of power supply to such

areas. There is power theft and Kunda Culture, but we are

managing all this to facilitate people,” he said.

The minister said there are 250 feeders where there is no

load shedding. But, what to say of the feeders where power is

massively pilfered and there is no culture of paying dues.

He also contested that base load is finalized on the basis

of demands of the Discos and then the NPCC decides about load

distribution. Thereon, the basket price is also determined on

the basis of the demand as the government also provides subsidy

to consumers consuming less than 200 units.

He said due to efforts of the present government, 6500 MW

more power has been added to system over last four years.

“Today industry is being provided uninterrupted power supply.

More power is being added to national grid and time is not

far off when there will be no load shedding.”

He further explained that transmission line KP is very

lengthy and incapable of carrying load for long distance.

“Once, the grid stations are upgraded at Chakdarra, Mansehra

and Noshki, the situation would improve.”

He rejected the claim of the Senator that the demanded

load was not being provided and said, “we can provide

additional power to KP if the system is improved.”

“And this delay in up-gradation of the system is due to

lethargy of the KP government. Had the KP government been

responded promptly, these grid stations might have been

up-graded.”

Abid Sher Ali further stated that federal government is

providing 650 MW to K-Electric despite that our agreement

with them had expired a year ago. “There is no moral obligation

on us to provide power to K-Electric. But, they are not running

their plants rather get cheaper power from main system and save

money.”

“Due to faulty and benefit-oriented agreements of the

previous government, this entity had transferred money

abroad and is not generating power as per agreement,” he

said. “Even K-Electric owes Rs 27 billion to Water and

Power Ministry.”