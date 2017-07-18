Abid asks opposition leaders to reveal sources of income

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power
Tuesday criticized oppositions and questioned about their leaders’
sources for acquiring multiple properties in Pakistan.
Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi should
answer that how much tax he paid from his income.
He said PML-Q’s leader Ch. Shujaat Hussain’s should also
inform the public about his source of income as his father was
belong to a middle class family.
The Awami Muslim League (AML)’s chief had generated properties
worth millions of rupees beyond his source of income, he added.
The minister said the political parties’ leader should reply
about irregularities they had done during their tenures in power.
The decision of supreme court about Panama issue would not base on
unverified documents submitted by JIT with apex court, he observed.
