ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Abid Ali Akber, a US-based Pakistani from Islamabad caused the major upset of the tournament when he eliminated 2nd Seed Muhammad Abid of Lahore in a one-sided affair in the pre-quarterfinal of Men’s Singles of 32nd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad on Tuesday.