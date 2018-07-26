Abdul Wassay of MMA wins NA-257 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) candidate Abdul Wassay has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-257 Killa Saifullah-cum-Zhob-cum-Sherani by securing 43,851 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Allah Noor of Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) stood second by securing 22,446 votes and Jamiaat Ulema Islam Nazryati Pakistan’s Abdul Rauf grabbed third position with 21,795 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 46.86%.