Abdul Sattar Edhi remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The whole country remembered world-renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, Friday.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat but then migrated to Karachi after partition.

“In 1951, he established the Edhi Foundation, which is funded solely by private donations.

The foundation, which operates 24 hours a day, provides a variety of social services from homeless shelters to medical care all free of charge and has helped thousands of people around the world in times of need.

Late Abdul Sattar Edhi was also known as “Angel of Mercy” due to his selfless services for mankind across the country, moreover he did always help people in need without discrimination of religion,sect and creed.

Most notably, the foundation operates the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network in Pakistan.”

“In my entire life I have driven no other car except my ambulance,” Edhi said.

Abdul Sattar Edhi expired on July 8, 2016, from kidney failure. During the last days of his illness, he stated that he preferred to be treated in Pakistan rather than abroad and earned further laurels from the general masses.