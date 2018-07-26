Abdul Kareem Somro of PPPP wins PS-69 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Abdul Kareem Soomro has won election from Sindh constituency PS-69 Tando Muhammad Khan-II by securing 32,105 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Abdul Raheem Katiyar stood second by securing 19,484 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate grabbed third position by getting 9,522 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.81%.