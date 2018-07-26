Abdul Jabbar of PPPP wins PS-64 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Abdul Jabbar has won election from Sindh constituency PS-64 Hyderabad-III by securing 21,880 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) candidate Muhammad Younis stood second by securing 18,281 votes, while candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Ghulam Rasool grabbed third position by getting 10,422 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 42.19%.