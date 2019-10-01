Abbottabad, Rawalpindi end without a ball bowled on day four

PESHAWAR, Oct 01 (APP):No ball was bowled at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi’s KRL Stadium on day four of round three first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures due to heavy overnight rains and wet outfield.

The final day of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contest at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Southern Punjab was called-off at 1.40pm.

Only 86 overs were possible in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 295 for four. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah, hitting 12 fours each, put up a solid 167-run stand, despite rain interrupting the play. Farhan scored 78 from 138 balls and Israrullah top scored with a 180-ball 89.