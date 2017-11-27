Abbottabad clinches All Pakistan inter-board Basketball championship 2017-18

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 27(APP)::Abbottabad Basketball team on Monday clinched All Pakistan Inter Boards Basketball Championship 2017-18 by defeating the defending champion Faisalabad at City Sports Complex Abbottabad.

The final match of the tournament was very sensational and the host Abbottabad outclassed the defending champion Faisalabad by 59-51 points. Although first quarter of the match was finished on 12-12 score but in the later two sets team Abbottabad won with a convincing performance and scored 24-20 and 46-33. During the last quarter of the match team Faisalabad came back and won the set but they failed to equate the lead of Abbottabad and lost the match.

For the third position of the tournament, Lahore defeated Rawalpindi in an interesting and close contest by 57-50 score.

Haris, Hamid and Amir remained the top scorer of the final match from team Abbottabad by 22, 16 and 12 points respectively while from Faisalabad Maqsood scored 18 and Hassan 16.

Chairman Inter Boards Sports Committee Jahandad Khan, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad Professor Muhammad Sajjad Khan and former Director Sports Board KPK Tariq Mahmood distributed the trophies and shields. The tournament was supervised by Shaikh Waqas Sethi, Sarfraz Ahmed and Sardar Babar.