Abbasi vows to work for strengthening democratic system, economic policies

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-
N), candidate for slot of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday vowed to work for strengthening democratic system and economic policies for
betterment of people of this country.
Talking to PTV, he said that his scrutiny of the papers
submitted for the premiership had been accepted and tomorrow
(Tuesday), will be the elections for PM Office.
The Oath taking will also be held the same day, he said.
He hoped the cabinet will start working soon after taking
the Oath.
He said that all out efforts would be made to further
improve the policies particularly economic policies to achieve
development and prosperity for the country.
To a question about stock exchange, he said, that the stock
exchange has shown upward trend.