ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural
Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday categorically said that there would
be zero gas load-shedding in the next winter season as supply of the
commodity was increasing gradually.
Addressing a news conference here, he said however, there could be
‘local problem’ of low gas pressure in certain localities, which was being
removed.
He said gas supply to consumers was improving gradually due to
several measures taken by the government, including import of Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) and increased number of discoveries during last four
years.
“Hopefully, when the present government will complete its five-
year term, the gas connections will be available for consumers at their desired places.”
Abbasi confident of zero gas load-shedding in next winter
