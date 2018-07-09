Abbasi claims to win NA seats 53-54 with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win National Assembly seats 53 and 54 with thumping majority.

All political parties would get vote on the basis of performance and that PML-N led previous government delivered a lot for the development and welfare of the country and masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said if a leader did not perform well for his constituency then vote bank would definitely decrease. “I have resolved many issues pertaining to the constituency,” he mentioned.

Commenting on the accountability court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif, he said the decision of awarding punishment to Nawaz Sharif was shocking for the country.

He said, “We had already assessed that such a decision against the former prime minister will be announced by the court.”

The PML-N workers were ready to come on the roads after this decision but they were stopped by the party leadership, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said democracy was imperative to achieve the progress in the country.

He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau had made the bureaucracy paralyzed thus affecting the decision- making process in the country.

This institution was established by a dictator, he added.

He said the country needed a “truth commission”, which should be constituted with national consensus to unearth the facts.

To a question, he said the last PML-N government did not utilize any secret funds.