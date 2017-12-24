PM lauds Pak Navy for protecting country’s maritime frontiers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday lauded commitment and operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy for making the country’s maritime frontiers defense invincible.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived at Pakistan Navy Ship NASR and witnessed the operational exercises. Upon arrival onboard, the chief guest was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The prime minister was briefed on the overall conduct of operational demonstration, a press release said.

In an impressive display of power at sea, combat units of Pakistan Navy conducted operational demonstration and fleet review in the North Arabian Sea.

The prime minister witnessed different operational exercises conducted at sea. These serials included replenishment of men and material from one ship to another, Rocket Depth Charge (RDC) firing by Ship and Aircraft and Helicopter Borne Visit Board Search and Seizure exercises.

The prime minister was also presented an impressive fly past by various aircraft and helicopters.

In the end, all participating ships carried out skim pasts in a column formation and presented “Qaumi Naraa” to the dignitary.

After reviewing impressive operational demonstrations by Pakistan Navy Fleet combatants, the prime minister arrived at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara.

He expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Naval Defence facilities and also appreciated the social development initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy, along the Makran coastal belt, especially in health and education sector which would go a long way in socio-economic alleviation of local populace in Balochistan.

During the activity-packed visit at sea, prime minister also interacted with officers and men and praised their morale and dedication for defending the maritime frontiers under the challenging environment.

He expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

“I feel reassured that Pakistan Navy is fully committed and ready to effectively protect our maritime frontiers including Gwadar Port and CPEC projects against all challenges and threats”, he added.

Subsequently, the prime minister set sail onboard Pakistan Navy submarine SAAD in North Arabian Sea. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also accompanied the prime minister during his maiden voyage onboard submarine.

During the visit onboard submarine, he was briefed on history of Pakistan Navy submarine force and achievements made by this elite force during 1965 and 1971 wars.

The prime minister also conducted submarine diving and surfacing procedures after which he was presented with the traditional Dolphin insignia, bestowed to submariners.

The prime minister also visited the base facilities/installations including Remote Data Station MIANWALI.