LAHORE, Jan 14 (APP):With one month to go for the start of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, one of the world's most popular and competitive cricket leagues got another shot in the arm when charismatic and flamboyant former South Africa captain AB de Villiers confirmed that he will feature in Lahore Qalandars' back-to-back matches at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March.