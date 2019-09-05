Aamir Masood elected as Senior vice President PSF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood was unanimously elected as the Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in the 46th Annual General Council Meeting of PSF at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is also President PSF presided over the meeting, said a press release issued here.

LlSquash legends Qamar Zaman, Jansher Khan, representatives from provincial squash associations and affiliated members were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, performance of the Federation was discussed and all facets pertaining to the game of squash were analyzed in detail.