Aamina Sheikh nominated as Global Ambassador for Girls Education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) Monday announced

Aamina Sheikh as its Global Ambassador for Girls’ Education.

Aamina is an acclaimed actress, well- recognized for her

extensive work on television and film both, performing roles that highlight

serious social issues particularly around gender and female empowerment.

Aamina Sheikh has joined hands with PAGE to bridge the gap

between educational inequalities in Pakistan, and inspire young girls, with

fewer opportunities, and poorer backgrounds towards prosperous futures, said a

news release issued here.

PAGE strives for the provision of equal opportunities for

education for both genders, particularly focusing on improving the female

literacy landscape in Pakistan. PAGE works to improve the gender gap through

policy analysis and recommendations, advocacy and supporting women

entrepreneurship within the education sector.

PAGE in collaboration with American Refugee Committee Pakistan,

(ARC Pakistan) provides a platform to promote girls’ education and leadership.

Under the partnership, PAGE has started to set up Star Schools which are a part

of the nationwide Out-of-School-Children (OOSC) Program that aims to enroll One

Million young boys and girls into schools, both formal and informal all over

the country.

Amina Sheikh is committed to supporting PAGE. She says “The

purpose of one’s life must be greater than the self, to bring lasting

change“.

As a Global Ambassador for Girls’ Education campaign, she

will inspire young girls and the community at large to understand how vital a

role education plays, both in personal transformation and national development.