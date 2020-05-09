A wicketkeeper is responsible for lifting spirits of the team: Moin Khan

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 09 (APP):Former Pakistan cricket captain and acclaimed wicketkeeper batsman Moin Khan spoke to national and emerging wicketkeepers Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Rohail Nazir in the latest lecture by a great of the game today Saturday.

Moin stressed on the importance of the temperament of a wicketkeeper calling him an important part of the team who is responsible of lifting the sagging spirits of a team in adverse times.

Moin added that wicketkeepers needs to energise the players with pep talk and by light hearted conversation with fielders and bowlers when the going gets tough and bowlers come under pressure in face of an onslaught by opposing batsmen.

Moin spoke about the importance of the relationship between a bowler and a wicketkeeper; he added that in his playing days he used to pick up eye signals from Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi which helped him predict the next delivery. Combining with these two bowlers he sent some of the best in the business back to the dressing room by some cheeky on the field strategies.

Talking about his famed rivalry with Rashid Latif in the 90s, Moin stated that rather than complaining about the situation, he took the challenge head-on and only his hard work and perseverance helped him compete with Rashid who was a talented and accomplished wicketkeeper. His tireless work and focus helped him achieve the landmark of most international caps as a wicketkeeper from Pakistan.

Recalling his work regime, Moin said that he used to play squash and football to keep his mental focus and fitness besides jogging for long duration.

In his 14-year long international career, Moin appeared in 69 Tests scoring 2741 runs and completing 148 dismissals behind the stumps. In 219 ODIs he scored 3266 runs and tallied 287 dismissals.

Before Moin’s lecture Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, and Younus Khan also also spoke to the players as part of the online lectures series.