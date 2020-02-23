A tree for Pakistan “Day celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Feb 23 (APP):Under the program of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar; Plant For Pakistan (A Tree for Pakistan) day was celebrated in Sargodha on Sunday.

In this connection,the main ceremony was held at Chak 85/NB Sargodha.

Addressing the ceremony,The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that under he program almost 10 Billion tree would be planted during the current years.

Abdullah Nayyer said that the district government has declared open war against the timber Mafia, he said and added that strict action would be taken against those involved in the incidents of cutting trees.

Deputy Commissioner said that forests were being grown in almost 1000 Acre of land in the district adding that steps were also being taken to grow 35,00,000 plant lets in all the nurseries.

He said that the world was facing the biggest danger from environmental change and according to international report,Pakistan would be the first country who would be affected by environmental pollution.

In this connection,Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken exigent steps to plant 100 million plant lets in the province. He said that people belong to all walks of life should have the part of it adding that with proportion to population the women should act as guidelines.

At the end of ceremony,2000 plant lets were planted by the participants whereas the government institutions have planted 5000 trees at different places in a day in the district.

The ceremony was attended by ADCG Bilal Feroz, ADC Headquarter Farooq Haider Aziz, DFO Nisar ul Haq, DG PHA Hasnain Bahadur, officers of government institutions, students of university of Sargodha, representatives of NGOs and general citizens.