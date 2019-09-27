A high level PFC delegation leaves for China to explore furniture markets

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):An high level delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday left for China on a 3-day visit to explore new markets and strengthen+ing existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry during business to business contacts.

Prior to leave, PFC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said in a statement that this visit will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts.