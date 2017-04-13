A delegation of Law students from LUMS calls on Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to US, Aizaz Chaudhry

extended warm welcome to a delegation comprising of 12 Law Students and 5 Judges who are currently visiting Washington DC to participate in the Jeesup International Law Moot Court Competition being held from April 9 to 15 between 143 teams from 89 countries.

According to a message received here Thursday, while briefing the young

professionals about Pak-US bilateral relations, the Ambassador Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan-US relations are of vital importance.

These relations, spanning over 07 decades, had its highs and lows but

these are marked with long standing partnership in various fields.

Ambassador remarked that the successful campaign against terrorism has

reduced the terrorism related incidents significantly and is having salutary effect on our economy. These successes have paved way for the economic turnaround in Pakistan as all the economic indicators have been showing upward trends.

Referring to the significance of such visits, the Ambassador emphasized

that Pakistan has been blessed with immense talent in various fields and participation of young professionals in such international competitions promotes positive image of Pakistan in the world.

These talented participants represent the true face of Pakistan, he added.

The 2016-17 season marks the 58th year of Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition. Jessup is the World’s largest Moot Court Competition which simulates fictional disputes between the countries before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ten teams participated in the Jessup National rounds in Pakistan this year, which was won by the team from LUMS whereas University College Lahore team stood Runner up. Both these teams are currently representing Pakistan in the Global Competition being held in the Washington DC.