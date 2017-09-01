A comprehensive dialogue essential between Pak, US: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir

Khan on Friday said a comprehensive dialogue was essential between Pakistan and America for removing misunderstandings.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan wanted

to cooperate with the United States (US) for eliminating terrorism.

He said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif would visit

China and Russia after the Eid-ul-Azha for consultations.

He said Pakistan had played a pivotal role for the elimination of

Al-Qaeda, adding Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in war against terrorism and played a front line state role in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said United States (US) was trying to hide

its failure in Afghanistan.

US President did not discuss Pakistan’s sacrifices in his speech,

rather criticized it which was not fair, he added.

Khurram Dastgir said in the past informal arrangements had proved as

disaster for the country but a proper documented policy and diplomacy would be adopted in future.

He said we would protect our soil and sovereignty on every

cost.