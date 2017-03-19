A city in US state of Kansas to mark March 23 as Pakistan Day

CHICAGO, Mar 19 (APP): Mayor Michael Copeland of Olathe City in the

US state of Kansas has proclaimed March 23 as Pakistan Day in the city.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who is

touring Kansas state, thanked the mayor and the city council for the gesture, saying it would be another step forwards promoting

people-to-people contacts.

Tirmizi is visiting the state at the invitation of Pakistani organizations in the cities of Wichita and Olathe.

Speaking at the events to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th independence

day, he thanked the local Pakistani community, saying such events

showcased the true image and the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Tirmizi briefed the Pakistani-American community about the

country’s recent economic developments, pointing out that reports in

news media outlets such as The Forbes, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal acknowledged the rapid growth in Pakistan’s economy.

He urged the Pakistani-American community to invest in Pakistan and

apprised them about investment opportunities in Pakistan. The CEPC, he

told them, was a game changer and would contribute not only to the development of Pakistan but also to the regional countries.

The consul general said that business-to-business and people-to-people

contacts were the key factors for relations between two countries.

He urged the community members to actively participate in the local

politics. He particularly urged the young generation to diversify their talent into politics, media, entertainment and large businesses as opposed to traditional fields like medicine, engineering and law.