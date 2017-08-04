A 43-member new cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Friday administered oath of office to the new Federal Cabinet
that would run affairs of the State under the newly elected
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
Following two days of back to back meetings with
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, at Murree, the new 43-member Cabinet comprising 27 Federal Ministers and 16 Ministers of State took their oath of office here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at an impressive ceremony.
The event that began with the playing of the national
anthem was followed by recitation from the Holy Quran. The
Ministers took oath of office in two groups.
Following is the list of the new Cabinet members;
1. Ahsan Iqbal
2. Akram Khan Durrani
3. Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan
4. Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi
5. Hafiz Abdul Kareem
6. Hasil Khan Bizenjo
7. Kamran Michael
8. Khawaja Saad Rafique
9. Khawaja Muhammad Asif
10. Lt Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi
11. Lt General (Retd.) Abdul Qadir Baloch
12. Maulana Ameer Zaman
13. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman
14. Muhammad Barjees Tahir
15. Muhammad Pervaiz Malik
16. Muhammad Ishaq Dar
17. Mushahid Ullah Khan
18. Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi
19. Rana Tanveer Hussain
20. Riaz Hussain Pirzada
21. Saira Afzal Tarar
22. Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari
23. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf
24. Sheikh Aftab Ahmed
25 Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan
26. Syed Javed Ali Shah
27. Zahid Hamid
The Minister of State include;
1. Abid Sher Ali
2. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju
3. Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan
4. Dr Darshan
5. Ghalib Khan
6. Jam Kamal Khan
7. Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal
8. Marrium Aurangzeb
9. Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha
10. Barrister Usman Ibrahim
11. Muhammad Akram Ansari
12. Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat Shah
13. Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari
14. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry
15. Muhammad Talal Chaudhry
16. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
The portfolios of the Ministers and Ministers of State would
be announced later.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, parliamentarians, diplomats, senior civil officials attended the event. The President later hosted a reception in honour of the new Cabinet members.