A 43-member new cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Friday administered oath of office to the new Federal Cabinet

that would run affairs of the State under the newly elected

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Following two days of back to back meetings with

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, at Murree, the new 43-member Cabinet comprising 27 Federal Ministers and 16 Ministers of State took their oath of office here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at an impressive ceremony.

The event that began with the playing of the national

anthem was followed by recitation from the Holy Quran. The

Ministers took oath of office in two groups.

Following is the list of the new Cabinet members;

1. Ahsan Iqbal

2. Akram Khan Durrani

3. Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan

4. Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi

5. Hafiz Abdul Kareem

6. Hasil Khan Bizenjo

7. Kamran Michael

8. Khawaja Saad Rafique

9. Khawaja Muhammad Asif

10. Lt Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi

11. Lt General (Retd.) Abdul Qadir Baloch

12. Maulana Ameer Zaman

13. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman

14. Muhammad Barjees Tahir

15. Muhammad Pervaiz Malik

16. Muhammad Ishaq Dar

17. Mushahid Ullah Khan

18. Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi

19. Rana Tanveer Hussain

20. Riaz Hussain Pirzada

21. Saira Afzal Tarar

22. Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

23. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf

24. Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

25 Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan

26. Syed Javed Ali Shah

27. Zahid Hamid

The Minister of State include;

1. Abid Sher Ali

2. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

3. Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan

4. Dr Darshan

5. Ghalib Khan

6. Jam Kamal Khan

7. Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal

8. Marrium Aurangzeb

9. Barrister Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha

10. Barrister Usman Ibrahim

11. Muhammad Akram Ansari

12. Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat Shah

13. Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari

14. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry

15. Muhammad Talal Chaudhry

16. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

The portfolios of the Ministers and Ministers of State would

be announced later.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, parliamentarians, diplomats, senior civil officials attended the event. The President later hosted a reception in honour of the new Cabinet members.