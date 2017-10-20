CPEC to helpful for prosperity of Pakistan, AJK: Raja Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Acting Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan has said on Friday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) brings trillion rupees investment in country and it will be very helpful for the prosperity of Pakistan and AJK Kashmir.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said, the economic development in the AJK was the aim of the present government while the moral and diplomatic struggle for the Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied Kashmir would continue till the liberation and rights of the Kashmiris. China could help in the vocational training of the people of this country, he suggested.

Raja Nisar said welfare of people, development, quality education, and raising voice for the Kashmir liberation struggle are the priorities of the government.

On Kashmir issue, he said governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are making their best efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.

Raja Nisar urged youth to highlight Kashmir issue through social media.