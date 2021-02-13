Latest News
President directs inquiry into Pak Post officials’ conduct, ignoring recommendations over an ailing employee
No mention of public agenda in Bilawal’s so called long march: Farrukh
ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did...
National institutions to organise special events to mark 75th year of independence: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that all national institutions would organise special events marking 75th...
Foreign forces want destabilization in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday while asserting that a big terrorist network has been unearthed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK),...
Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin
ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that required steps were being undertaken for easing out the...
Uzbek president accorded guard of honour; red carpet welcome
01:33
Haripur’s Kotla Reserve Forest magnets nature lovers, hikers
03:02
PAF’s Operation Swift Retort – Feb 27 Continues to haunt IAF
02:27
Horrors of the 2002 Gujarat Riots revisited
02:54
A separate judicial system for summary trials of the overseas Pakistanis’ cases underway
02:13
Sehat Sahulat Card - A Revolution in Pakistan's health care system
04:38
Launching Of Kisan Card For Betterment Of Pakistani Farmers
02:48
Baloch students in Punjab, ICT express resolve to serve country in all spheres
03:04
15 years on, India callously denying justice to Samjhauta Express attack victims
02:28
Galiyat Festival
02:02
New dams to double water storage capacity, address climate change; 10 dams by 2028: Imran Khan
01:03
Tourists throng winter sports festival at Ganga Choti AJK
02:10
Expressway's commuters to get stress-free travel from next year
02:21
Muskan Khan Hijab
02:26
Gwadar Football Ground Emerges as Global Tourists’ Attraction
01:09
Kashmir Solidarity Day - Decades of unfulfilled promises, injustices, persecution, genocide
02:17
Kashmir Solidarity Day Feb 5
03:34
PM visit to China Feb 3 - 6, 2022
00:54
Pangolins thrive in Margalla Hills National Park, Islamabad
01:53
Slum children, eager to learn and follow their dreams
01:43
Efforts on to protect the endangered snow leopard and bear brown
02:20
Sehat Sahulat Program- A milestone Towards Social Welfare Reform
01:52
NAB
01:01
Jan 5 - Kashmir Solidarity Day Decades of denial of right to self determination of people in IIJOK
02:17
Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah always stood for the rights of minorities
01:41
KP’s Murad wins National Badminton singles title
By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP): Murad Ali of KP crowned himself with the National badminton title by out-stroking Muqeet Tahir of Wapda in...
Faisal terms Australian tour, revival of full scaled int’l cricket in Pakistan
Khawaja’s dream crashes of hitting a century in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Though Australian batters came out strong on Pakistani bowlers, but opener Usman Khawaja fell short of a few runs for hitting...
Pak-India Skippers see their encounter as just another game
ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Despite millions of fans watching on from either side of the border, both the India and Pakistan captains were treating...
Chahar Bagh: A Green Housing Venture within ‘City of Gardens’
By Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP): Lahore owes its splendor to the Mughal era when most of the historic buildings were erected...
Farmers relish better economic gains from growing strawberry, technical guidance improves fruit quality
By Adeel Saeed PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Noor-ul-Islam, a farmer from Sarkai area of Charsadda district, is attaching high hopes of better economic returns from his...
Ehsaas Tahafuz- a milestone towards fulfilling dream of welfare state
By Shumaila Noreen ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Provision of the healthcare services to the citizens at grassroots is the main pillar of a true welfare...
Policing in South Punjab improves after establishment of Secretariat
By Iftikhar Ahmed Qazi MULTAN, Feb 27 (APP): Policing has always been a tricky affair to manage in South Punjab — an area of varied...
You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this State of Pakistan
Presidential Address to the Constituent Assembly
11 August 1947
Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah
