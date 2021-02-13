Monday, March 7, 2022

No mention of public agenda in Bilawal’s so called long march: Farrukh

No mention of public agenda in Bilawal's so called long march: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did...
National institutions to organise special events to mark 75th year of independence: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that all national institutions would organise special events marking 75th...
Foreign forces want destabilization in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday while asserting that a big terrorist network has been unearthed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK),...
Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Monday that required steps were being undertaken for easing out the...
National News

PM Imran enjoys full support of party members, govt’s allies: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will easily foil...

Naval Chief condoles demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

Swati vows to uplift Pakistan Railways through branding campaign

Shibli Faraz urges need for efficient appliances in country

President urges Ulema’s role to discourage fake news, promote tolerance

International News

Pakistan to continue with China to expand Billion Tree Tsunami project: Moin Ul Haque

BEIJING, Mar. 7 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque said that Pakistan would continue to work with China to improve the environment, promote...

UN Security Council slams Friday’s ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack on a Peshawar mosque

Industrial transfer driving Pakistan’s modernization: Prof Cheng

UN chief calls for safe passage from conflict zones in Ukraine; 1,123 civilian casualties recorded

Cross border e-commerce exhibition to boost China-Pakistan coop opportunities

Business News

Foreign Investors optimistic on investment prospects in Pakistan

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, Monday unveiled the results of the biennial...

Measures taken to ease out loan disbursement for low-cost housing: Tarin

Pakistan to exit FATF grey list this year: Tarin

Economy on right tack, 05 pc growth to be achieved: Tarin

Economic Affairs Minister assures to provide resources for promotion of education

Domestic News

Opposition trying to politically destabilise country : Buzdar

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition was trying to politically destabilize the country which would harm the...

Rs.10 B allocated to revamp south Punjab agriculture, says minister Gardezi

Opposition’s no confidence move will be unsuccessful: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Rain and snowfall continues in upper parts of Hazara division

Opposition parties hell bent on destabilizing the country: AJK PM

CPEC News

Solar energy park providing jobs to locals in southern Punjab

BEIJING, March 5 (APP):The photovoltaic ground power station with a capacity of 900 MW in Punjab was listed as one of the priority projects...

China to relocate export oriented industry in SEZs under CPEC

Export oriented industries being established under CPEC in Pakistan: Parliamentary committee told

India poised to disturb regional peace; doesn’t want SAARC to function: President

CCoCPEC approves realignment of KKH, provision of utilities for SEZs

Sports News

KP’s Murad wins National Badminton singles title

By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP): Murad Ali of KP crowned himself with the National badminton title by out-stroking Muqeet Tahir of Wapda in...
Faisal terms Australian tour, revival of full scaled int’l cricket in Pakistan

Faisal terms Australian tour, revival of full scaled int'l cricket in Pakistan
Khawaja’s dream crashes of hitting a century in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Though Australian batters came out strong on Pakistani bowlers, but opener Usman Khawaja fell short of a few runs for hitting...
Pak-India Skippers see their encounter as just another game

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Despite millions of fans watching on from either side of the border, both the India and Pakistan captains were treating...

Chahar Bagh: A Green Housing Venture within ‘City of Gardens’

Chahar Bagh: A Green Housing Venture within ‘City of Gardens’

By Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP): Lahore owes its splendor to the Mughal era when most of the historic buildings were erected...
Farmers relish better economic gains from growing strawberry, technical guidance improves fruit quality

Farmers relish better economic gains from growing strawberry, technical guidance improves fruit quality

By Adeel Saeed PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Noor-ul-Islam, a farmer from Sarkai area of Charsadda district, is attaching high hopes of better economic returns from his...
Ehsaas Tahafuz- a milestone towards fulfilling dream of welfare state

By Shumaila Noreen ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Provision of the healthcare services to the citizens at grassroots is the main pillar of a true welfare...
Policing in South Punjab improves after establishment of Secretariat

By Iftikhar Ahmed Qazi MULTAN, Feb 27 (APP): Policing has always been a tricky affair to manage in South Punjab — an area of varied...



