9th session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan IJC on February 27-28

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The 9th Session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Inter-governmental Joint Commission (IJC) will take place in Islamabad on 27-28 February.

The IJC session will be followed by the Inaugural round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) on 28 February 2020, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday said.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan side, whereas Shakhrat Nuryshev, First Deputy Foreign Minister, will head the Kazakhstan delegation.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy close, friendly ties marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily. The IJC and BPC are important mechanisms designed to contribute to enhanced cooperation on the bilateral and regional planes.

The deliberations will focus on bilateral engagement on trade and investment, cooperation in energy, agriculture, health, education, science and technology, tourism, sports, transport and industrial sectors and people-to-people contacts.

Besides bilateral matters, the two sides will exchange views on key regional and international issues.