99% recovery rate of PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) interest free loan scheme recovery rate 99% of this month so far.

According to official data, 288,892 disbursed cases and the disbursed amount Rs 6.11 billion.

Total female borrowers 62% and the BISP beneficiaries 54000.

Around 189,519 laptops had been distributed since 2014-2017 under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme.

Total number of trainees under PM’s youth skill development program during a period 2014-2016 were 75,000 since January 2017 trainees under training were 25,000.