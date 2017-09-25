8th SGA tournament concluded

KARACHI, Sept 25 (APP): The 8th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) tournament
concluded at the well manicured course of Defence Authority Country
and Golf Club here with Zunair Khan emerging as the winner.
Administrator DHA Karachi, Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest
at the prize distribution ceremony, said a statement on Monday.
He said it was encouraging that SGA was playing a vibrant role for
promoting golf in Sindh in particular and in the country in general.
He commended DHA Golf Club for organising a spectacular golf
tournament with flawless proficiency. He said that golfing was a lively
activity which helped to promote healthy and positive trends in the
society.
He added that holding of such mega tournaments would go a long way
in promoting golf in the country.
More than 240 golfers from across the country including top
national professionals of golf circuit participated in the tournament.
Zunair Khan won the 8th SGA NET Golf Championship 2017. The chief
guest distributed trophies and prizes among the winners of different
categories at the end of the tournament.
