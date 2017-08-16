8th round of Pak-Thailand FTA talks from Aug 21

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Eighth round of talks between Pakistan
and Thailand will be held here from August 21 to 23 to reach a
final decision on Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Both sides had exchanged the offer lists of items for free
trade, including automobile and textile sectors for removing
the reservations of both sectors, a senior official of Ministry of
Commerce told APP here Wednesday.
During the 8th round, he said, talks would be held on the text
of agreement, tariff reduction modalities, request lists from
both side and offer lists.
The FTA would be signed on September 25, for enhancing the
bilateral trade between two countries.
The official said Thailand had comparative advantage in
around 1000 commodities, chiefly electrical and electronic
appliances, machinery and components and automobiles and parts.
He added that similarly Pakistan had relative advantages in
some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready
made garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports
goods.
Talking about the FTA with China, the official said
negotiations on Phase-II of the FTA with China would be held from
September 13 to 14 in China headed by Secretary Commerce Younas
Dhaga.
He, however, added that Pakistan was desirous to have duty
relaxation on 45 products before launching the phase-II.
“We demanded unilateral relaxation on 45 different product for
coming three years before signing Phase-II of FTA.” the official
said.
Replying to question,he said that Pakistan wanted relaxation
on these products to protect the local market and ensure
competitiveness.
