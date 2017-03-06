89pc Pakistanis ready to fight for their country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): According to a global survey from

WIN/Gallup International, Pakistan ranks first in the list of countries where people are willing to fight for their country.

An overwhelming 89pc Pakistanis said they would fight for their country, private news channel reported.

India ranks two where 75pc people showed their willingness to fight for their country. Turkey ranks third with 73pc, China ranks fourth with 71pc, Russia ranks fifth with 59pc, US ranks sixth with 44pc and UK ranks seventh with 27pc.

Japan remains at bottom of list where only 11pc nationals expressed willingness to fight in case of need.