PM assures APNS, CPNE of facilitating in discharge of duties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday assured the delegations of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) that the government would continue to provide every possible facility to the media in discharge of their professional duties.

The prime minister in separate meetings with the two delegations said that the issues raised by media organizations would be duly considered.

The APNS delegation comprised of Sarmad Ali, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Hameed Haroon, Ms. Rameeza Nizami, Mehtab Khan, Umar Shami, Waseem Ahmed, Munir Gillani, Khushnood Ali Khan, Javed Shamsi, Haroon Shah, Syed Mumtaz Ahmed, Mumtaz Tahir, Ali Hasan, Humayun Gulzar and others.

The CPNE delegation included Zia Shahid, Shaheen Qureshi, Imtiaz Alam, Ikram Sehgal, Aijaz-ul-Haq, Jameel Ather, Arif Nizami, Dr Jabbar, Wamiq Zuberi, Kazim Khan, Anwer Sajdi, Tahir Farooq, Rehmat Razi, Ayaz Khan and Ghulam Nabi Chandio.