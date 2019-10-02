81st birth anniversary of legend super star actor Waheed Murad observed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):The 81st birth anniversary of legend super start actor also known as Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad was observed on Wednesday.

He was born in Sialkot on October 2, 1938. Waheed Murad got early education from Karachi Grammar School and did graduation from S.M. Arts College Karachi and then got masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

Waheed Murad was well-known for his charming expressions attractive personality tender voice and unusual talent for acting in film. His style of acting made him popular amongst the young cinema viewers of South Asia.