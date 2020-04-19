800,000 coronavirus testing kits available in country: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Sunday said at the present, around 800,000 coronavirus testing kits were available in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no shortage of testing kits in the country as the COVID-19 testing capacity had also gone upto 65,000 tests per day.

The chairman said the government had increased the number of labs conducting coronavirus tests across the country upto 50 while 18 more laboratories would be functional by the end of this month within every division or district that would enhance the testing capacity.

He said the NDMA was making arrangements to provide medical equipment to the provinces to successfully fight against the coronavirus, adding the NDMA procured 850,000 testing kits since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Muhammad Afzal said the country could need another 2000 to 3000 ventilators till May 25 owing to growing cases of coronavirus.