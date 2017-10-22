8 terrorists killed in encounter in Karachi last night: Rangers

KARACHI, Oct 22 (APP):Eight terrorists said to be belonging to militant group Ansar ul Shariah were killed in an encounter in

Karachi last night.

This was sated by an official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Col. Faisal, while talking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that those killed included the mastermind of the group identified as Abdullah Hashmi.

The group Ansar ul Shariah consisted of some highly educated youths and it was also involved in an attempt to assassinate a

leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan who remained safe in the attack.

It was further stated that the terrorists were trained from Afghanistan.

Col Fisal said that an intelligence based operation was conducted against the militants of the Ansar Ul Shariah by

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and CTD in Raees Goth here.

The terrorists of the group who are at large would soon be apprehended.