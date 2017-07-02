8 terrorist suspects apprehended, cache of arms recovered from Kohlu

RAWALPINDI July 02 (APP): As part of the on-going operation Radd

ul Fasaad the Frontier Corps have rounded up eight terror suspects and recovered sizable cache of arms during a raid in the area of Kohlu Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday,

those suspects were arrested from the Suri Kor area were allegedly involved in planting of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on track near Mach railway station on Saturday.

During the operation, arms and ammunition including, 3 small machine

guns, 5 rifles, 18 magazines, and thousands of live rounds were recovered.