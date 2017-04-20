7th round of talks on Pak-Thailand FTA to be held from May 17-19

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Seventh round of talks between

Pakistan and Thailand would be held from May 17 to 19 to reach a final

decision on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Both sides have exchanged the offer list of items for free

trade, including automobile and textile sectors for removing

the reservation of both sectors, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce Thursday said.

Pakistan and Thailand would finalize and sign the FTA after achieving

consensus between private sector of both countries, in order to protect the particular sectors of local industries from both sides.

Pakistan Automobile Association, delegation has negotiated

with the Thailand automobile sector for evolving consensus to reach

on solution for final draft of FTA agreement,

He said that business delegations from Thailand would also

visits Pakistan to negotiate with local business community in coming

months and FTA between both of the countries likely to be signed in

coming months of June 2017.

The 7th round on FTA negotiation would start between Pakistan

and Thailand in coming month of May,which discusses on the text of

agreement, tariff reduction modality,request list by both side and

under preparation offers list was also in negotiation,he said.

The official said that Thailand has comparative advantage in

around 1000 commodities,chiefly electrical and electronic

appliances,machinery and components and automobiles and parts.

He added that similarly Pakistan had relative advantages in

some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready

made garments,leather products,surgical instruments and sports

goods.

Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) were formally

launched during Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Pakistan

and Thailand was held here on August 13, 2015, he remarked.

Talking about the FTA with China, the official said, that

Phase-II of the FTA with China was also due.

He, however added that Pakistan was desirous to have duty

relaxation on 45 products before launching the phase-II.

“We demanded unilateral relaxation on 45 different product for

coming three years before signing Phase-II of FTA.” the official

said.

Replying to question,he said that Pakistan wanted relaxation

on these products to protect the local market and ensure

competitiveness.

He was of the view that once the Phase-II of FTA with China is

launched, it would bound both the countries to have zero tariffs,

however at this stage it would be difficult for Pakistani economy to

provide such concessions.