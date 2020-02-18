7th J.A Zaman memorial golf swims into action

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):The 7th J.A Zaman Memorial Open Golf Tournament which rolled into action here on Tuesday at Lahore Gymkhana course offers a total cash prize of Rs 3.5 million, making it one the richest golfing event of the country.

For the five days, golfing action will be in progress for champion golf professionals, senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans, ladies and boys.

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf of Lahore Gymkhana at a press conference at the Gymkhana Golf Club attended and adressed by Hamid Zaman and Omer Zaman of J.A.Zaman Family, Omer Zia, Captain Golf and Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media of the championship.

Sarmad Nadeem stated that grand event was presented, supported and comprehensively endorsed by the Zaman Family and it has become one of the most esteemed and celebrated tournament in the national golf circuit of Pakistan.

Competing list includes the leading golf professionals who will vie for the title and remunerative cash prizes.

Also seeking prizes will be senior golf professionals who have crossed the fifty year age barrier and though they have ruled the golf circuit as champions during their younger days, they now compete as senior professionals. Additionally seeking to create a name for themselves and show their abilities will be junior golf professionals .They represent the category of upcoming talent.

Omer Zia, Captain Golf spelled out that in the amateur category ,the top amateurs of the golf circuit have converged to showcase their talent in a high profile event.

Omer Zia further highlighted that this is a Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Punjab Golf Association (PGA) sanctioned tournament and is now the biggest golfing event in Punjab. The professionals will compete over four days ,in line with international standard tournaments.

Hamid Zaman stated that late J.A.Zaman was a diehard lover of the game and served the game in different roles and he remained associated with golf till his last breath.

Omer Zaman shared how he learnt the core values of life from his grandfather and how emphatic he was about taking Pakistan to a level of excellence.

Khawaja Pervaiz called attention to the fact that the prime and preeminent aspect of the J A Zaman Open Golf Championship is that the top golf professionals of the country are provided an opportunity to perform well and add to their earnings.

Kh Pervaiz explained that for most of these golf professionals it is a question of basic livelihood also.

“ The prize money this year will be distributed between forty top position holders and another attraction is a CAR for a hole in one, said the director media of he event.

There is also an event for the Junior Professionals. Age eligibility for Junior Professionals is 21 years.

As for Senior Professionals the age criteria is 50 years and above. Most of the senior professionals taking part in this championship are players who have performed at the National level during their youthful days.

Professionals will be competing over four rounds starting from 20th February and amateurs will compete over three rounds starting from 21st February.

Prominent top ten ranked Professionals in order of their national ranking are: Mohammad Shabbir(Islamabad),Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison),Muhammed Munir(Rawalpindi),MohammadAshfaq (Karachi Golf Club), Hamza Amin(Islamabad),Ansar Mehmood(Navy),Waheed Baloch(Karachi Golf Club),M.Naeem(Peshawar) Shahid Javed Khan(Gymkkhana) and Talib Hussain(CDA).

Notable amongst the amateurs participating in this championship are Zohaib Asif ,Salman Jehangir ,Qasim Ali Khan, Ghazanfar Mehmood and Raja M.Israr while prominent ladies are Suneyah Osama ,Ghazala Yasmin ,Zaib un Nisa and Sameea Javed Ali .

Khawaja Pervaiz spotlighted the playing arena has significant features like excellent tees, immaculate fairways and true and fast greens.

The prize distribution will be held at Golf Course Lawns at 0430 pm. The Family of Mr J. A. Zaman will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony.