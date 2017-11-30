7th Inter Zonal Sports Festival inaugurated

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):State Minister for Communication Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday inaugurated the 7th Inter Zonal Sports Festival of National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) by lighting the sports torch.

The festival started at NH&MP Training College at Sheikhupura which would end on December 8. Eleven games have been included in the festival including Volleyball, Basket Ball, Football, Cricket, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Badminton, Shooting, Tug

of War and Athletics. The teams of six zones of NH&MP, Headquarters and Training College are participating in the festival.

Addressing the ceremony, the state minister said the project of motorway was a vision of his leader Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif. When the project of motorway was launched, every one criticized it but now it’s being appreciated by every segment of

the society. He further said now the same kind of projects were being copied by their opponents.

He said that Motorway Police’s excellent performance over the years had itself an example of excellence. The professional working of Motorway Police had become a role model for other departments of the country.

The Motorway Police were performing excellent duties and providing services and security to people travelling on highways

and motorways, he added. He further said the government had started multiple mega projects for the development and prosperity

of the country.

Anwar said Motorway Police were an icon of solidarity, unity and integrity at national level.”The sports competition drives us

to learn at a faster rate and perform at a higher level,” he added.

He also appreciated the training college for making exceptional arrangements for sports festival.

IG Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Commandant Training College DIG Khalid Mehmood were also present on

the occasion.