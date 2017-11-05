Germany Ambassador calls on CEO PIACL

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP)::German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler called on Chief Executive Officer Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL), Musharraf Rasool Cyan at PIA Head Office.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including direct flights between Pakistan and Germany, were discussed, says a statement issued here on Sunday.

Cyan informed the Kobler that rigorous market research and data analytics were being employed to take viable commercial decisions.

He requested the German Ambassador to support PIA in getting expeditious arrangements with EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) for PIA Engineering Certification.

Kobler said that Pakistan and Germany shared strong diplomatic, business, social and friendly ties. PIA has played an important role in strengthening the ties between both the countries, he said.

Please follow and like us: