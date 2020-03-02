76,031 hajj applications received under govt scheme

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Over 76,031 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on seventh day.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 76,031 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Monday evening.The government scheme applications will be received till March 6.

This year, total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.The applicants must get receipt and bank stamp from the banks.